Cillian Murphy shares how ‘A Quiet Place Part II’ builds on the original monster movie’s story

The final trailer for A Quiet Place Part II was released on Thursday, and it will make you want to walk on your tip-toes and keep as quiet as a church mouse. The sequel to the 2018 hit film A Quiet Place is again directed by John Krasinski, who also writes with Scott Beck and Bryan Woods. It follows the aftermath of the first movie, with the Abbott family looking for a way to survive in a landscape infested by killer creatures who use sound to track their prey. But they have to do it without Krasinski’s character, Lee. Don’t worry, though — he still appears.