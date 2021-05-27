Eton Pharmaceuticals : Particularity In Petitions Produces Positive Post-Grant Review Proceedings

Prior to trial, Baxalta moved to exclude the testimony of Bayer’s damages expert, Dr. Addanki, regarding his proposed reasonable-royalty rate. In his expert report, Dr. Addanki opined that Bayer was entitled to a royalty rate of 23.75%—the midpoint of the bargaining range of 5.1% to 42.4%—based on the Nash Bargaining Solution. In the Daubert ruling, the district court concluded that the expert failed to tie his 50/50 split to the facts of the case, and thus excluded his “opinion that a reasonable royalty rate is ‘the mid-point of the bargaining range’, including any subsequent opinions that rely on that mid-point rate.” However, the district court denied Baxalta’s request to exclude Dr. Addanki’s evidence and prohibit him from testifying as to his proposed bargaining range of 5.1% to 42.4%.