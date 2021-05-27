Airbus hikes jet output targets in bet on aviation recovery

SINGAPORE, May 28 (Reuters) - Asian jet fuel refining margins dropped on Friday, posting their first weekly decline in over two months, as hopes for the region's aviation demand recovery were dampened by a resurgence in COVID-19 infections in several countries. Refining margins, also known as cracks, for jet fuel dropped 15 cents to $5.48 per barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trading hours, the lowest level since April 28. The cracks for the aviation fuel in Singapore have shed nearly 15% this week, the steepest weekly drop since March 26, Refinitiv Eikon data showed. Despite the persistent weakness in Asia Pacific airlines' seat capacity due to coronavirus restrictions, the regional jet fuel market is getting some support from arbitrage shipments to the West, where demand is recovering comparatively faster, market watchers said. "The Asian jet fuel spot market could see a lift if the upcoming summer travel season in the U.S. and Europe proves to be busy," Zameer Yusof, senior analyst at Refinitiv Oil Research, said in weekly note. "Preliminary data – stock of excess accumulated savings and UK summer travel bookings – suggest that there is a lot of 'pent-up demand' for travel and that travellers may have fewer reservations about returning to the skies." Some forecasts released this week by the International Air Transport Association (IATA) and industry consultancy Tourism Economics showed people are eager to travel both in the short and long-term. This year's global passenger numbers are expected to recover to 52% of the pre-COVID-19 levels of 2019, and further recover to 88% of pre-pandemic levels in 2022, the forecasts showed. "The damage of the COVID-19 crisis will be felt for years to come, but all indications are that people have retained their need and desire to travel... Any possibility for borders to re-open is met with an instant surge in bookings," the IATA said in a statement. ARA INVENTORIES - Gasoil stocks held independently in the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp (ARA) refining and storage hub STK-GO-ARA rose 8.5% to 2.2 million tonnes in the week ended May 27, data from Dutch consultancy Insights Global showed. - ARA jet fuel inventories STK-JET-ARA jumped 21.8% this week to 1.2 million tonnes, a level not seen since November last year. - Jet fuel stocks have gained amid a rise in imports triggered by traders stocking up ahead of peak summer demand, Insights Global's Lars van Wageningen said. SINGAPORE CASH DEALS - Four gasoil trades, no jet fuel deals OTHER NEWS - Oil prices were little changed on Friday, with Brent holding near $70 a barrel as strong U.S. economic data and expectations of a rebound in global demand offset concerns about more supply from Iran once sanctions are lifted. ASSESSMENTS MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 72.77 0.59 0.82 72.18 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -2.42 -0.21 9.50 -2.21 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 72.98 0.6 0.83 72.38 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff -2.21 -0.2 9.95 -2.01 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 73.09 0.57 0.79 72.52 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff -2.1 -0.23 12.30 -1.87 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 75.24 0.71 0.95 74.53 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff 0.05 -0.09 -64.29 0.14 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 72.46 1.02 1.43 71.44 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff -0.24 0.14 -36.84 -0.38 JET-SIN-DIF For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double click the RICs below. Brent M1 Gasoil M1 Gasoil M1/M2 Gasoil M2 Regrade M1 Regrade M2 Jet M1 Jet M1/M2 Jet M2 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M1 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 Jet Cracks M2 East-West M1 East-West M2 LGO M1 LGO M1/M2 LGO M2 Crack LGO-Brent M1 Crack LGO-Brent M2 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)