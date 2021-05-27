Cancel
EU Could Hit Key Belarus Exports Over Plane 'Hijacking': Borrell

By Christian SPILLMANN
Cover picture for the articleThe EU is intent on making Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko pay a high price for the forced landing of a European airliner to arrest regime opponents, the bloc's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell told AFP. "The heads of state and government asked us on Monday (at a summit) to propose...

PoliticsJamestown Foundation

The Kremlin’s Quandary With Supporting an Isolated Belarus

The atmosphere at the Friday (May 28) evening meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Belarusian counterpart, Alyaksandr Lukashenka, was strikingly businesslike considering the intensity of Western condemnations of the act of “air piracy” five days prior. It was up to Putin, who played host in his Sochi residence, to set the tone of the conversation, and he firmly downplayed the importance of the Belarusian authorities’ hijacking of Ryanair Flight 4978 and capture of journalist Roman Protasevich and his Russian citizen girlfriend, Sofia Sapega. According to the Russian leader, there was plenty to discuss besides the “outburst of emotions” around these “events” (Kremlin.ru, May 28). Meanwhile, Lukashenka was keen to decry Western pressure and brought a case full of “documents” proving the legitimacy of his actions, but Putin suggested the pair should take a swim instead (Kommersant, May 29). Their talks lasted five hours and concluded past midnight; the next rainy day, the pair schmoozed on the presidential yacht instead of swimming. They refrained from a joint statement or a press-conference (Izvestia, May 30).
PoliticsWSIL TV

3 members of Polish minority in Belarus now in Poland

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Three members of the ethnic Polish minority in Belarus who had been under arrest for their political opposition to the country’s regime are now free and in Poland. The Polish Foreign Ministry announced on Wednesday that the three arrived in Poland on May 25. The Polish news agency PAP reported that they had been arrested as part of a crackdown on Polish minority members. A deputy foreign minister said Poland was fulfilling an obligation to protect Poles no matter where they live in the world, even if they are citizens of other nations. Poland, a member of the European Union that shares a border with Belarus, is a supporter of the democratic opposition to President Alexander Lukashenko.
PoliticsBrookings Register

A line being crossed in Belarus

In recent months, Europe has watched impotently from the sidelines as Alexander Lukashenko brutally reasserted his illegitimate authority over the population of Belarus. The protest movement that threatened the survival of his regime after fraudulent 2020 elections has, for the time being, been subjugated: a combination of state violence, media suppression, incarceration and torture has battered a people into temporary submission. The modest sanctions imposed by the European Union and the United States have had limited effect, while deepening the dependency of “Europe’s last dictator” on Vladimir Putin’s largesse and goodwill.
EconomyPosted by
Newsweek

Russia's Top Tech CEO Calls Strict US Sanctions on Country 'War'

Sergey Chemezov, the head of Rostec, a state-owned technology and manufacturing corporation, said he considered American's tough sanctions a trade "war" that he believed will have a greater impact on Europe than the United States. President Joe Biden implemented sanctions on Russia in April for interfering in the election, with...
SocietyBirmingham Star

Ethnic Poles Freed From Belarus Prison Are In Poland, Warsaw Says

Three members of the ethnic Polish minority in Belarus who had been jailed for their political activism are now free and in Poland, authorities in Warsaw said on June 2. The activists -- identified as Irena Biernacka, Maria Tiszkowska, and Anna Paniszewa -- were arrested in March as part of the Belarusian authorities' crackdown on ethnic Poles who opposed the authoritarian regime of Alyaksandr Lukashenka.
Politicsrealcleardefense.com

A Russian Move in Europe

Russia and the European Union held a conference last week, during which Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in a speech: “The situation remains rather alarming. Our common European continent is experiencing an unprecedented crisis of trust. Division lines are emerging in Europe again. They are moving eastward and getting deeper as if they were frontline trenches.” These are not trivial points, nor are they the usual verbal jousting of international conferences. They reflect the Russian reality, and as before in history, it differs from the European and American views of things.
Public SafetyMiami Herald

Plane halted and Russian opposition politician Pivovarov arrested

Prominent Russian opposition politician Andrei Pivovarov says he was arrested on board a plane as it was leaving for Poland. Police officers stopped the plane, which was already taxiing, in St. Petersburg on Monday evening, Pivovarov wrote on his Telegram channel. According to the 39-year-old, the authorities' action is connected...
EuropeBowling Green Daily News

Germany, UN to host conference on Libya in Berlin on June 23

BERLIN (AP) — Germany and the United Nations plan to host a conference on Libya in Berlin on June 23, a gathering that aims to bring together powers with interests in the North African country and its transitional government. The agenda will include discussions for preparations for elections in December...
PoliticsDaily Progress

Opinion/Editorial: Toughen sanctions on Belarus

In recent months, Europe has watched impotently from the sidelines as Alexander Lukashenko brutally reasserted his illegitimate authority over the population of Belarus. The protest movement that threatened the survival of his regime after fraudulent 2020 elections has, for the time being, been subjugated: a combination of state violence, media suppression, incarceration and torture has battered a people into temporary submission. The modest sanctions imposed by the European Union and the United States have had limited effect, while deepening the dependency of “Europe’s last dictator” on Vladimir Putin’s largesse and goodwill.
PoliticsUS News and World Report

Belarus Tells Putin It Will Investigate Arrested Russian Citizen

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko told his Russian counterpart that the investigation into Sofia Sapega, the detained girlfriend of an arrested dissident blogger, would take place in Belarus, the state-run Belta news agency said on Tuesday. Sapega, a Russian citizen, was detained alongside her boyfriend Roman Protasevich on...
Politicswibqam.com

Russia’s Lavrov says big decisions unlikely at Putin-Biden summit -Ifax

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Historically important decisions are unlikely to be made at a summit this month between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his U.S. counterpart Joe Biden, the Interfax news agency cited Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov as saying on Tuesday. Russia said on Monday it would send “uncomfortable” signals...
PoliticsNATO

Foreign Ministers prepare the NATO Summit, exchange views on NATO 2030

Mr Stoltenberg outlined that the ministers’ discussions covered ways to strengthen NATO as the unique and indispensable forum for transatlantic security cooperation, and efforts to boost collective defence, reaffirm the 2014 defence investment pledge, and fully implement all decisions to strengthen NATO’s posture. Ministers also addressed the importance of resilience, and of taking a more integrated approach to protecting critical infrastructure.
WorldBirmingham Star

BRICS resolves to combat terrorism; Iran nuclear issue

New Delhi [India], June 2 (ANI): BRICS members - Brazil, Russia, China, India and South Africa on Tuesday resolved to effectively combat terrorism and Iran nuclear issue through peaceful and diplomatic means. In a media statement, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said that the BRICS Foreign Ministers expressed strong...
LifestyleUS News and World Report

Lukashenko Bets on Annexed Crimea Opening Its Sky for Flights From Belarus

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko, who has refused to recognise Russia's 2014 annexation of Crimea from Ukraine, said on Tuesday that Minsk was working with Moscow about starting flights to Crimea from Belarus. The national airline of land-locked Belarus is at risk of sanctions by the European Union...
Aerospace & DefenseCNN

US and allies send message to Russia with NATO state flyover

RAF Mildenhall, United Kingdom (CNN) — As the B-52 Stratofortress approaches from below, the adornments of its cockpit reflect the importance of the day. Next to a Benny the Bull stuffed animal -- the Chicago Bulls mascot -- lies a Star-Spangled Banner, covering the dashboard from one side to the other. It's Memorial Day in the United States, one of the country's most important holidays, but for these airmen, there's little time for celebration or remembrance.
Worldrealcleardefense.com

Turkey Undermines NATO, yet Again

Erdogan saves Putin’s Belarusian ally by playing spoiler role within NATO. Turkey has once again signaled who it considers to be among its true friends. The country has reportedly used its veto power as a member of NATO to water down an official condemnation of Belarusian strongman Alexander Lukashenko. The...
PoliticsPosted by
AFP

Kremlin critic Dmitry Gudkov detained

Prominent Kremlin critic Dmitry Gudkov was detained  and faced possible jail time Tuesday as authorities ramped up pressure on dissenters ahead of upcoming parliamentary elections. The detentions of Gudkov, 41, and Pivovarov, 39, were the latest in what Kremlin critics have described as a campaign of intimidation against President Vladimir Putin's foes ahead of parliamentary elections in September.