Naturesave Insurance is celebrating a new milestone by donating £ 1 million of its proceeds to projects across the UK that promote sustainability. While Naturesave, founded in 1993, offers insurance for private individuals, companies and non-profit organizations, the insurance provider is also a specialist in “eco” houses and renewable energy systems and offers specialized insurance services for green sectors of the economy. From the start, the company has donated 10% of its household and travel insurance premiums to its Naturesave Trust charity.