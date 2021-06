The majority of Carolinians saw little-to-no changes to pump prices or a decline on the week during the holiday weekend. However, prices may not stay stagnant for long. “Supply and demand levels are starting to look more like typical summer numbers,” said Tiffany Wright, spokesperson, AAA – The Auto Club Group in the Carolinas. “Increasing demand and decreasing supply, combined with more expensive crude oil prices means gas prices are likely to fluctuate throughout the month.”