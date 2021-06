Tron’s Justin Sun predicts crypto bull run in July and August. According to him, the crypto industry needs to find a green solution to the energy problem. The last couple of days have seen the interplay of buyers and sellers moving the prices of various cryptos to and fro on their respective price curves. Many suggestions out there urge people to buy the dip. However, the carbon footprint and the potential crackdown reports are forcing investors to have a different thought. Justin Sun, the founder of Tron Foundation in a recent interview predicted a possible bull run in July despite the ongoing concerns.