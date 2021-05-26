Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

The Chi: Season Five? Has the Showtime TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

tvseriesfinale.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAiring on the Showtime cable channel, The Chi was created by Lena Waithe and stars Jacob Latimore, Alex Hibbert, Yolonda Ross, Shamon Brown Jr., Michael V. Epps, Birgundi Baker, Luke James, and Curtiss Cook. Guests include Kandi Burruss, La La Anthony, Tabitha Brown, and Jason Weaver. The story is a timely coming-of-age story centering on a group of residents on the South Side of Chicago who become linked by coincidence but bonded by the need for connection and redemption.

tvseriesfinale.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luke James
Person
Kandi Burruss
Person
Lena Waithe
Person
Jacob Latimore
Person
Tabitha Brown
Person
La La Anthony
Person
Jason Weaver
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S#Watch Tv#Cable Tv#Chicago#South La#Telly#Showtime Tv#Stars Jacob Latimore#Vulture Watch#Viewership#Ratings#Ross
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV Shows
News Break
TV & Videos
Related
TV Seriesboxden.com

The Chi Season 4 Premiere

I got netflix, disney and somemo but barely watch anything because none of it reflects me, motivates or entertains me due to it either starring some caucasian male or it being about crime drugs and murder. The Cosby show is needed now more than ever. If you do the crime,...
TV Seriestvseriesfinale.com

The Chi: Season Four Ratings

In the past, The Chi has been one of Showtime’s highest-rated series. However, past success doesn’t necessarily mean an audience will keep coming back for more. Will viewers return to watch more of this drama series? Will The Chi be cancelled or renewed for season five? Stay tuned. Created by...
TV Seriesbransontrilakesnews.com

Renewed TV Shows 2021: Find Out Which Series Will Return for Another Season

With the 2021 TV season underway, we look ahead to what the future holds for both new and returning shows, whether currently airing or on hiatus. Scroll down to find out which of your favorites have been renewed across cable, premium channels, and streaming services. (Note: This list only includes seasons that have yet to begin airing.)
TV Seriescartermatt.com

Debris season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at NBC? What we know

Following tonight’s finale, can you expect a Debris season 2 renewal to happen over at NBC? Or, is it more likely that the show ends up canceled? There are a few different things to get to within this piece. Let’s kick things off here with the current, official state of...
TV Seriescarrollspaper.com

Canceled TV Shows 2021: Which of Your Favorite Series Are Coming to an End?

2021 has begun, and it’s filled with plenty of shows to keep you busy — and there are more to come with some in the works. But TV series can’t last forever, and there are only so many time slots for networks to fill, so eventually, all must come to an end (planned or otherwise). Below is the list of all the TV shows you’ll be saying goodbye to this year. (Stay tuned as this list is continuously updated.)
TV Seriescartermatt.com

The Challenge: All Stars season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at Paramount+?

Following the finale today, can you expect The Challenge: All Stars season 2 to happen at Paramount+? Is there anything to hope for here?. We should note that for the time being, nothing is 100% confirmed as to the future of the show yet. Nonetheless, there are strong signs that more is coming. In a new post on Twitter, former contestant Amaya Brecher confirmed that she was approached about doing a season 2 — but she ended up saying no. What this means is that casting is at least out there preparing as though more of the show is coming, though there is no official word that there will be.
TV SeriesCollider

'Firefly Lane' Has Been Renewed for Season 2 at Netflix

Netflix will bring back its drama series Firefly Lane for a second season. The announcement was made through a Zoom call between stars Katherine Heigl and Sarah Chalke, who also took the time to answer some of the burning questions fans asked through Twitter. In the Zoom call, Heigl and...
TV SeriesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Why Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist Still Hasn't Been Renewed Yet

While Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist’s second season came to an end over a week ago, there is still no word yet on whether or not there will be a third season. Recently, there were discussions on it possibly moving to NBCUniversal’s streaming platform, Peacock, but as of now, no decision has been finalized. An NBC exec shared why the show has yet to be renewed, but while waiting, there’s another way for fans to get their Zoey’s fix very soon.
TV Seriestvseriesfinale.com

Murdoch Mysteries: Season 15 Renewal for CBC TV Series (Report)

Murdoch Mysteries is not going anywhere just yet. CBC has reportedly renewed the drama series for season 15. The cast and crew began work on the new season last week, per TV Wise. In the U.S., the series airs on Ovation and streams on Acorn TV. Yannick Bisson, Hélène Joy,...
TV & Videostvseriesfinale.com

Debris: Cancelled by NBC; No Season Two for Science-Fiction TV Series

Operatives Jones and Beneventi won’t be uncovering answers on NBC in the 2021-22 television season. The Peacock network has cancelled the Debris TV series for a second year. The Debris TV show stars Jonathan Tucker, Riann Steele, Norbert Leo Butz, and Scroobius Pip. The story begins as mysterious wreckage starts falling from the sky. A secretive international agency named Orbital is tasked with figuring out what the wreckage is, where it came from, and most importantly — what it can do. British MI6 operative Finola Jones (Steele) and American CIA agent Bryan Beneventi (Tucker) are partners but they have very different styles. However, they have no choice but to trust each other as they track down the debris scattered across the Western Hemisphere. Each fragment has unpredictable, powerful, and sometimes dangerous effects on the everyday people who find it. They must race against time as shadowy outside forces seek these objects for nefarious purposes.
TV Seriestvseriesfinale.com

Breeders: Season Three Renewal for FX Dark Comedy Series

How much bigger can Paul and Ally’s kids get? We’ll find out in season three. Sky (in the UK) and FX have renewed the Breeders TV series for another year. The Breeders TV show stars Martin Freeman, Daisy Haggard, Alex Eastwood, Eve Prenelle, Joanna Bacon, Alun Armstrong, and Stella Gonet. The show explores the paradox that every parent knows but will never admit — you would willingly die for your children, but quite often you also want to kill them. Paul (Freeman) is a caring father who discovers that he’s not quite the patient man that he thought he was. His parenting partner is Ally (Haggard), a nurturing mother, loving wife, and a skilled businesswoman who has everything under control until it’s not. In season two, son Luke (Eastwood) is now 13 years old and daughter Ava (Prenelle) is 10, serving up brand new challenges for their parents. Luke’s increasing anxiety and Ava’s growing independence add some new and uncharted complications into the existing chaotic mix of stretched resources, lack of time, and the fine art of winging it while looking like you know what you’re doing. Paul’s parents, — Jackie (Bacon) and Jim (Armstrong) are older too, as is Ally’s mother Leah (Gonet), leading Paul and Ally to find that they now have to parent the generation above them as well as the generation below.
TV Seriesmxdwn.com

Apple TV+ Renews ‘The Mosquito Coast’ For Second Season

The Mosquito Coast has been renewed by Apple TV+ for a second season, according to The Hollywood Reporter. News of the show’s renewal comes just days before the first season’s finale, which is scheduled for June 4. Based on the 1981 novel by Paul Theroux, the series stars the author’s nephew, Justin Theroux (The Leftovers), and Melissa George (Hunted).
TV SeriesBoston Globe

Showtime anthology series to share story of Uber in season 1

The creators of “Billions” have come up with an anthology series for Showtime about the world of business. Called “Super Pumped,” the show will spend each season on a different story, starting out with the story of Uber, based on Mike Isaac’s book “Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber.”. The...
TV & Videosfox5atlanta.com

Actor Luke James talks season 4 of Showtime's The Chi

Luke James reprises his role as Trig, the older brother of Jake, on Showtime's hit drama. This season Jake, Papa, and Kevin confront the harsh reality of how the world views young, Black men in the aftermath of an act of police brutality.
TV Seriescelebritypage.com

What To Watch If You're A Fan Of 'The Chi' On Showtime

The Chi returned with its fourth season this past week on Showtime. We teamed up with Ranker.com and their Watchworthy app to learn more about what shows you are more likely to enjoy if you are a fan of The Chi. Lena Waithe's critically-acclaimed drama follows a group of young...
TV Showsredcarpetcrash.com

Watch Preview Of ‘The Chi’ Sunday On Showtime

Don’t miss an all-new episode of The Chi. Starring Jacob Latimore, Alex Hibbert, Yolonda Ross, Shamon Brown Jr., Michael V. Epps, Curtiss Cook, Luke James and Birgundi Baker. Watch new episodes on Sundays at 9/8c on SHOWTIME. Emmett and Tiff (Hannah Hall) discuss the boundaries of their new open relationship.
TV SeriesL.A. Weekly

Lena Waithe and Naomi Ackie show nuance of Black love in ‘Master of None Presents Moments in Love’

The Netflix award-winning series “Master of None” is back with a new season and shifts the comedic lens away from Dev (Aziz Ansari) and instead focuses on the current situation of his long-time friend Denise and her wife, Alicia. The couple, played by Lena Waithe and Naomi Ackie, respectively discuss the emotional rollercoaster of their on-screen relationship from the season in an interview for the AAFCA Podcast.