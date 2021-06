It’s Harry Potter Book Night 2021, an annual event that focuses attention on reading the series again, or for the first time. This year’s theme is Diagon Alley. Due to continued COVID-19 restrictions, many of the usual bookshop gatherings and special events will not take place this year. But that does not mean you cannot read on your own, or host a local gathering with friends or family if you are in a location that has lifted pandemic restrictions. You can also read aloud with friends over Zoom or Skype or another videoconferencing platform. Bloomsbury has a number of online and printable resources available, including colouring sheets, word searches, and discussion guides.