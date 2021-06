Children over 12 in the UK must be vaccinated “as soon as possible” in order to reach the vital herd-immunity threshold needed to suppress the exponentially rising Delta variant, scientists have warned.The call came as it emerged that the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) will not make any decision until later next month – even though Britain’s medicines regulator approved the use of the Pfizer/BioNTech jab for 12- to 15-year-olds three weeks ago.Israel, France and the US have already started using the Pfizer vaccine in these age groups, but UK health officials are awaiting further data on the...