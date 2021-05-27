Here are answers to 3 persistent questions about the coronavirus’s origins

Do kids need the COVID-19 vaccine urgently? The short answer, according to some experts, is no. But the question is a complex one – whichmembers of the Food and Drug Administration’s Vaccine advisory committee grappled with on Thursday. At the end of the 7 hour meeting, there was no consensus on whether criteria should be established to pave the way for Emergency Use Authorization for the vaccines to be given to children under 12 years old.