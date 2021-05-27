Cancel
Science

Here are answers to 3 persistent questions about the coronavirus’s origins

By Erin Garcia de Jesús
Science News
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleControversy is once again swirling around the origins of the coronavirus behind the COVID-19 pandemic, rekindling calls to pin down just where it came from: nature or a lab. On May 26, U.S. President Joe Biden announced he had asked the intelligence community “to redouble their efforts to collect and analyze information that could bring us closer to a definitive conclusion.” He requested a report in 90 days.

