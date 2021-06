Since my girls were born, reading books have been a part of our daily routine, from See, Touch, Feel books to Play a Sound books, to Alphabet books. We even used sign language to communicate the words so it was an all-encompassing experience that I was super proud of. But it never occurred to me to read to them while they were in the womb. Yes, I gently spoke to them often, like asking one twin to take her foot out of her sister’s face (we’d seen it on the ultrasound), but picking up a book and reading to my unborn babies wasn't on my radar and when I found out, “early literacy” took on a whole new meaning.