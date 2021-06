As a high school senior, it can feel as if graduation will never arrive. No matter how much you may (or may not) have enjoyed school, you reach the point where you feel it’s time to get on with the rest of your life. You are eager for what is to come. You feel the world calling to you to get started. Is it college, work, the service, travel, moving to a different place, or something else? It is there – waiting for you.