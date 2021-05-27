NJ weather: Sunny, warm, and less humid Thursday – not so nice this weekend

Wednesday evening’s thunderstorms were just as noisy and wet as expected. Parts of New Jersey saw more rain in an hour than they saw across the first 25 days of May!. While Thursday looks fantastic, we are eyeing another storm system and the likelihood of wet weather arriving Friday. Unfortunately, raindrops, clouds, and miserably cool temperatures will impact part of the Memorial Day Weekend. I have to be honest - our weather is going to be pretty lousy on Saturday. And probably Sunday too. But Memorial Day Monday will hopefully become the bright spot of the holiday weekend.