After news broke that the health secretary, Matt Hancock, had been caught breaching his own Covid rules, it took the prime minister a matter of hours to accept his apology and move on.Yet, for millions of people the length and breadth of the country who have made immense personal sacrifices throughout this pandemic, the thing that sticks in the gut is the rank hypocrisy of it all.We have all toiled together for well over a year, being as responsible as we can to keep each other safe, and refrained from some of life’s simplest joys – like hugging a...