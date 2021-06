Boris Johnson has a “clear plan” to quit as prime minister within two years after the next election, expected in 2023 or 2024, his former top adviser Dominic Cummings has claimed.Mr Cummings - who was Johnson’s right-hand man until his resignation in November after a power struggle with the PM’s wife Carrie - said the plan meant the UK would be living with “chronic dysfunction” in government for around another five years, unless “some force intervenes” to remove Johnson.In an explosive blog lashing the government’s response to the Covid pandemic, the former Vote Leave supremo said that Mr Johnson’s...