Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

Texas State reports one new COVID-19 case

By Staff
universitystar.com
 23 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTexas State’s COVID-19 dashboard added one new student cases and zero new faculty/staff cases May 26. According to the dashboard, 12 cases are considered active. A total of 85 students and two faculty/staff have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 30 days. The dashboard states that numbers include positive...

www.universitystar.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Local
Texas Coronavirus
Local
Texas Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#The Student Health Center#The University Star
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Journalism
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
News Break
Department of Health
Related
Utah County, UTksl.com

325 COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths, over 7K vaccinations reported Friday in Utah

Syringes containing doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine await patients at a vaccination site run by the Utah County Health Department in Spanish Fork on Thursday, March 25, 2021. Utah reported 325 new COVID-19 cases Friday and two more deaths. (Spenser Heaps, Deseret News) SALT LAKE CITY — Utah'sCOVID-19 cases increased by 325 on Friday, with two more deaths and 7,187 vaccinations reported, according to the Utah Department of Health.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

These 5 States in Danger From New COVID Variant

Experts agree: The worst of the COVID-19 pandemic seems behind us. Nationwide, the seven-day average of new coronavirus cases has fallen from a high of over 259,000 on Jan. 8 to just over 14,000 on June 12. But there's still some serious cause for concern: The Delta variant of the coronavirus (formerly known as the Indian variant) is up to 70 percent more contagious than the first versions of the virus. And although all of the two-dose COVID vaccines have been found to be effective against it, Delta reduces the protection after one dose by almost 20%. That means people who are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated are at increased risk of catching the variant—should it become as widespread in the U.S. as it is now in Europe—and potentially being hospitalized or dying from it.
Burleigh County, NDBismarck Tribune

Another COVID-19 death confirmed in North Dakota; active virus cases keep falling

North Dakota's Health Department has confirmed a COVID-19 death for a third straight day, raising the state's pandemic death toll to 1,523. The state no longer publicly reports the county, sex and age range of newly confirmed deaths, but the total for Burleigh County on the state's virus dashboard increased by one Thursday, to 195, after also increasing by one on Wednesday. There have been another 101 virus-related deaths in neighboring Morton County.
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
The Morning Call

Pennsylvania coronavirus update: Nearly a third of counties report no new cases, hospitalizations continue to decline

The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 312 additional coronavirus cases Wednesday. The seven-day moving average of newly reported cases was 359, down 28% from 499 a week ago. To date, there have been 1.21 million infections statewide since the start of the pandemic. The number of new cases reported each day has continued to decline across Pennsylvania with 19 counties, primarily in the ...
Joplin, MO1067theriver.com

Joplin Health Dept. Reports 132nd COVID-19 Death

The Joplin Health Department is reporting another death due to COVID-19. This announcement brings the total count to 132 deaths in Joplin. The resident was an 83-year-old female. You can read the full press release below:. City statistics are listed on the COVID-19 dashboard at www.joplinmo.org/coronavirus . The dashboard is...
Sciencenewswars.com

First Autopsy of COVID Vaccinated Patient Found Viral RNA In Every Organ of Body

The first-ever postmortem study of a patient vaccinated against COVID-19 has revealed that viral RNA was found in every organ of the patient’s body, meaning that the vaccine is either ineffective or the coronavirus actually spreads faster in vaccinated individuals. The scientific report out of Germany published by the International...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

The CDC Says If You Notice This Delayed Vaccine Side Effect, Report It

Anyone 12 years or older can now get vaccinated against COVID in the U.S. Following a successful run in adults and promising results from clinical trials, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) extended the emergency-use authorization of Pfizer's vaccine to kids between 12 and 15 on May 10. But while the vast majority of these vaccinations have gone on without a hitch, there have been some rare but serious complications. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently identified two forms of heart inflammation occurring in young adults after vaccination: myocarditis, which is inflammation of the heart muscle, and pericarditis, which is inflammation of the outer lining of the heart. Now that the agency has found more than 300 cases of heart inflammation, it's warning people to be on the lookout for signs of this delayed vaccine side effect.
Healthnc.gov

PHOTOS/FOOTAGE AVAILABLE: Governor Cooper Discusses Your Shot at a Million Vaccine Cash Drawing in Davidson County

Today, Governor Roy Cooper visited the Davidson County Health Department vaccine clinic in Lexington to see more people get their COVID-19 vaccine and talk about the Your Shot at a Million Summer Cash and College Tuition drawings for vaccinated North Carolinians. The health department has administered a majority of the vaccinations across Davidson County, administering nearly 60,400 doses.
Saint Louis, MONews Channel Nebraska

BJC, Washington U. to require vaccinations for employees

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Two of the largest employers in the St. Louis area have announced they will require employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by fall. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that BJC HealthCare and Washington University both announced the vaccination requirements on Tuesday. The announcement comes at a time when demand for vaccines is waning in Missouri, a state that already lags behind the national average in COVID-19 immunization rate.
Public Healthnc.gov

FOOTAGE AVAILABLE: Governor Cooper Sees More North Carolinians Receive Their Lifesaving Vaccine at Johnston County Health Department

Today, Governor Roy Cooper and Chief Deputy Secretary for Health of the North Carolina Health and Human Services Kody Kinsley went to the Johnston County Health Department’s vaccine clinic in Smithfield to meet North Carolinians receiving their vaccines. Governor Cooper thanked the health department staff and North Carolina National Guardsmen on site for their work distributing more than 50,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and encouraged people to get their shot before next Wednesday’s first cash drawing.
Public HealthRapid City Journal

COVID-19 vaccination rates slowing in South Dakota

The South Dakota Department of Health held its last COVID-19 media conference on Wednesday due to a significant decrease in cases. As of the week of June 6-12, the state saw an average of 13 new cases a day. As of June 16, 56% of state residents have one dose...