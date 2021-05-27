Dennis Howard Gillow, age 65, of Lake City, Michigan passed away on Friday, May 21, 2021, at Munson Medical Center following a short illness. Dennis was born on June 2, 1955 in Cadillac, Michigan to Howard and Eleanor Gillow. After graduating High School he married his high school sweetheart, Sandra Johnston of Manton, Michigan, on April 20, 1974 in Lake City where they raised two beautiful children together. He loved the outdoors and therefore his pursuit of a career led him into the field of construction. He was a 42-year member of the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 324. He became a Business Representative in May of 1998. was the Region 4 Director, made Trustee in 2003 and then became Treasurer in 2005. Dennis was 324 through and through. In 2018 he even became President of the Retiree Club. He liked being busy and had 2 side businesses. He was owner of Chippewa Landing Canoe Livery for 12 years and co-owner of the Lake City Car Wash for about 30 years. For enjoyment he loved hunting, fishing, hanging out with friends and spending time with his grandchildren and family.