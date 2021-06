London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.7% at 7,061.55 in afternoon trade on Thursday, with travel shares weaker. British Airways parent IAG was the worst performer on the index amid reports that no countries will be added to the government’s ‘safe’ green travel list when it updates Britons later in the day. It was also understood that Portugal will be moved from the green list to the amber list and that more countries will be added to the red list.