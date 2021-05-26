Black Monday: Season Four? Has the Showtime Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?
Airing on the Showtime cable channel, Black Monday stars Don Cheadle, Regina Hall, Paul Scheer, Andrew Rannells, Casey Wilson, and Yassir Lester. The story began with Maurice “Mo” Monroe (Cheadle) and his group of outsiders taking on the old-boys club of 1987 Wall Street, ultimately leading to the largest stock market crash in history. Season two followed Dawn (Hall) and Blair (Rannells) as they took over the TBD Group, while Mo (Cheadle) and Keith (Scheer) fled to Miami. At the end of season two, Dawn took the hit for Black Monday, and Mo reigned supreme as head of the newly minted The Mo Co. Season three tells the story of what lies in store for him, his band of underdogs, and his enemies.tvseriesfinale.com