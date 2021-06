"The Bold Type" is going out in style. The critically acclaimed Freeform show is returning for a fifth and final season Wednesday. Season 4 abruptly stopped production in March 2020 due to the pandemic, leaving off two episodes that were originally planned to close out the season. While the cast and crew didn't get a Scarlet-esque wrap party this time around, Aisha Dee said that when they got back to set "there was so much love in the space" and they found little ways to celebrate in a safe way.