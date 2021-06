For the first time in over a year, people are beginning to feel hopeful that the pandemic is finally over. Europe is on track to be largely vaccinated by the end of the summer. Paris and New York have announced that they are reopening for business. But in reality, we are entering one of the most precarious moments of the pandemic. We are in a critical race between vaccines and coronavirus variants, and despite all the progress made in recent months, the outcome is far from certain.