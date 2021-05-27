Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

The 10 Senate seats most likely to flip in 2022

By CNN Newsource
Idaho8.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe midterm elections are still 18 months away, but the fight for control of the Senate is already shaping what gets done in the nation’s capital this year. In an evenly divided Senate, where Vice President Kamala Harris gives Democrats the tie-breaking vote, every vote matters. That’s proven to be a crucial consideration for President Joe Biden as he tried to pass his Covid-19 relief plan and now his infrastructure and jobs proposals.

localnews8.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Nevada State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Florida State
State
Ohio State
State
Arizona State
State
Georgia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cheri Beasley
Person
Val Demings
Person
Raphael Warnock
Person
Marco Rubio
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Pat Toomey
Person
Eric Greitens
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democratic Primaries#The Senate#Senate Gop#Power Seats#Republican Senators#Congressional Republicans#Democrats#Cnn#Inside Elections#The White House#Army#Trumpier#Milwaukee Bucks#Thiel Foundation#State House#Silver State#Pac#Nfl#House Freedom Caucus#Emily
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Senate
News Break
Congress
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Democratic Party
Related
Congress & CourtsJanesville Gazette

Schumer prepares for summer of confrontation with Republicans

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is preparing a summer agenda that’s set to bring more confrontation than deals with Republicans even as President Joe Biden continues his quest to bring the GOP on board for his infrastructure plans. Senators return to work next week expected to deliver a bipartisan victory...
Congress & CourtsABQJournal

Biden, GOP senator meet as infrastructure deadline looms

WASHINGTON — Deadline looming, President Joe Biden is meeting Wednesday with the top Senate Republican negotiator on infrastructure as the administration signals time is running out to strike a bipartisan deal on the White House’s big investment proposal and top legislative priority. The closed-door talk was billed as more of...
Congress & CourtsMinneapolis Star Tribune

AP FACT CHECK: Manchin, Sinema do not vote with GOP more

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden is stretching the facts when he suggests that two moderate Democrats in the Senate might be a reason why his legislative agenda, such as a sweeping voting rights bill, isn't quickly getting done on Capitol Hill. In a Senate divided 50-50 where legislation effectively needs...
U.S. PoliticsWashington Examiner

White House tries walking back Biden's shot at centrist Democratic senators

The White House is spinning President Joe Biden's dig at two centrist Democratic senators by contending he was instead offering commentary on TV political punditry. Biden complained on Tuesday that his legislative agenda was being blocked in Congress because of the narrow Democratic majorities in the House and Senate, including "two members of the Senate who vote more with my Republican friends."
Congress & CourtsPittsburgh Post-Gazette

Pressure mounts on Joe Manchin over voting rights

WASHINGTON — Democratic leaders and activists are urgently stepping up pressure on Sen. Joe Manchin III to support legislation to fight Republican-led voting restrictions across the country, with party officials increasingly concluding that the battle over voting rights could come down to what the centrist Democrat from West Virginia does.
Atlanta, MOSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Black women's next targets: governorships and Senate seats

ATLANTA (AP) — Jennifer McClellan remembers her parents' recounting life as Black Southerners enduring segregation and the trauma and triumph of the civil rights movement. It showed her that government can be “a powerful force for improving people’s lives” but also one “that oppresses some, ignores others.”. A generation later,...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Independent

The GOP senators who refused to meet Brian Sicknick’s mother before voting down riot commission

The mother of US Capitol Police office Brian Sicknick, who died the day after a failed insurrection in the halls of Congress on 6 January, personally lobbied every Republican senator ahead of a vote to form a commission to investigate the assault that led to his death and injured as many as 140 other officers.A procedural vote to begin debate on the proposal failed by a vote of 54-35, marking the first successful GOP filibuster in this Congress, and effectively killing a bipartisan probe that lawmakers modelled after the commission in the wake of the 9/11 terror attacks.Eleven senators...
Congress & CourtsMSNBC

Republican senators killed the Capitol riot commission. But nobody wants to move on.

The “bipartisan blue-ribbon commission” has a reputation for being the mechanism presidents and Congress use to make sensitive issues disappear. That reputation is well earned. Led by experts or retired, ambitionless politicians, these panels tend to conduct themselves dryly and exhaustively, thereby exhausting their participants. And when they do produce a set of findings and maybe even some proscriptive recommendations, those conclusions are often ignored — without political consequence.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Atlantic

The Frightening New Republican Consensus

Former President Donald Trump has been speaking publicly about running to reclaim the White House in 2024, but he’s also reportedly expecting to make a comeback before then. “Trump has been telling a number of people he’s in contact with that he expects he will get reinstated by August,” Maggie Haberman, the New York Times’ ace Trump reporter, tweeted Tuesday.
Congress & CourtsGoLocalProv

McConnell Chooses Party Over Country in Blocking 1/6 Commission - Rob Horowitz

Concerned that the establishment of a 1/6 Commission would put Donald Trump’s incitement of an insurrection front and center in the 2022 mid-term elections, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell(R-KY) used all his powers of persuasion and leverage to successfully block its passage. He convinced all but 7 Republican Senators to oppose an up or down vote on the legislation last week—leaving the measure 3 votes short of the 60 votes required to overcome a filibuster. (The actual vote was 54 to 35 because 3 supporters of the 1/6 Commission were not present, two Democratic Senators and Pat Toomey(R-PA). If the votes were there to overcome a filibuster, Senator Schumer would have scheduled it at a time when all the supporters were in attendance.)
Congress & CourtsWashington Examiner

McConnell: Congress doesn’t need another riot investigation

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell told reporters in Kentucky Tuesday it’s not necessary to create a riot commission or to launch a new investigation into the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol. “I don’t think anybody is going to get away with anything,” the GOP lawmaker told a reporter. “I...