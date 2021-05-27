Cancel
Memphis, TN

Some COVID-19 vaccine sites closing in Memphis this week

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 6 days ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two COVID-19 vaccination sites in Memphis are closing this week in the Raleigh-Frayser area.

The sites are in two of the least vaccinated areas in the city, according to local health officials.

After Thursday the site at Southwest Tennessee Community College’s Gill Center campus will close.

Another site just 11 minutes away at the Greater Imani Church will also close Saturday.

No appointment is needed at the sites this week.

City leaders once reported the 38127 zip code, which includes Frayser, is one of the least vaccinated areas in the county and has one of the highest COVID-19 case rates.

Officials say they’ve seen a constant downward trend in vaccinations at the sites.

Now, it will be more difficult for people in the area to get access to vaccines.

People in the community told FOX13 it’s hard news to hear.

Richard McKinney said, “It’s going to be difficult for these folks over here in this neighborhood.”

McKinney came to get his second Pfizer shot in Frayser Thursday and learned the site at the Gill Center would close for good.

The site sites in the heart of Frayser, allowing access for people with little or no transportation.

Pastor Ricky Floyd said the site’s closure eliminates opportunities for people to get the vaccine.

“It’s not a good day in Frayser,” he said. “Tell the medical community that we need to make the vaccine more available and put it in trusted environments so people can take advantage of it.”

He said sites closing are the reason “we are at a stand-still now.” He also listed inconvenience, not enough information and not partnering with trusted institutions as reasons why more people in the areas are not vaccinated.

Another vaccination site 11 minutes away from the Gill Center in Raleigh will also close at Greater Imani Church.

City leaders say they have seen a constant downward trend at the sites.

Nearly 345,000 people have been vaccinated in Shelby County. 262,093 are fully vaccinated, though that number will likely go up during Thursday’s COVID-19 Task Force briefing.

Call 901-222-SHOT to make a vaccine appointment in your area.

