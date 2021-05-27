Official: Milford schools closing budget gap, receiving addition federal funds
MILFORD — The city’s schools will receive more federal money than they expected, according to James Richetelli, the chief operations officer. The city received just under $5.9 million from the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief, or ESSER, program, Richetelli told the Board of Education at its meeting this week. The total was about $49,000 more than he had anticipated, Richetelli said.www.middletownpress.com