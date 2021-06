Many times people donate their time or money to organizations such as the Wexford Osceola Habitat for Humanity to aid in their mission. Recently, a large donation was given to the non-profit organization, but it wasn't a donation of a person's time or money. It was a house. A family from southeast Michigan with roots in the region and who also has spent many summers on Lake Missaukee is donating the 1,250 square foot home with a two-car attached garage.