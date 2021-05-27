Marian Joyce Lindquist

Marian Joyce (Steig) Lindquist, of LeRoy, died on Monday, May 24, 2021 at Autumnwood of McBain. Marian was born to Lester and Lena (Samuels) Steig on June 27, 1934 in Reed City, Michigan. She was a graduate of Reed City High School in 1953. She married Lewis O. Lindquist on April 24, 1954 in Reed City and celebrated 55 years before his passing in 2009. They settled on the family farm in LeRoy where they raised their family and enjoyed good country living. Marian continued her remaining years there and she and Lewis were proud to have the farm recognized in the Michigan Centennial Farm Registry as it has now been under family ownership for over 123 years. In earlier years, Marian worked at Michigan Bell as a telephone operator from 1953-55, then at Evart Products from 1959 to 1970. She continued as a homemaker, raising her family and supporting her grandchildren, proud of their accomplishments. She was an avid sports fan, but especially enjoyed the Detroit Tigers, loved watching her birds and the wildlife. She was a member of the Zion Lutheran Church in LeRoy and active in their women's group.