Man with entrepreneurial spirit is raising snails, but not for eating [News of the Weird[

When Damien Desrocher, 28, decided to "return to nature" in December, it meant leaving his job as an air force computer technician and moving to the northern French town of Wahagnies, where he started raising snails. But they're not for eating, Reuters reported. Desrocher harvests "slime" from the snails and uses it to make bars of soap. A single snail will yield about 2 grams of slime. Desrocher needs about 80 grams of slime to make 15 100-gram soap bars. "It's all in the dexterity of how you tickle," he said as he demonstrated the harvesting technique. "I only touch it with my finger, you see it's not violent, it's simple." Desrocher said snail mucus contains molecules of collagen and elastin, which have anti-aging and skin-healing properties.