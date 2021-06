It seems as though just yesterday Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, were introducing their little ones to the world outside St Mary’s Lindo Wing. And ever since their debut on the steps of a London hospital, royal fans have been watching Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis attend events with their parents. George and Charlotte have often been spotted out and about with little more than their younger brother, but a new photo of the eldest Cambridge kiddos has left royal fans “angry”.