Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

Google Pixel 6 could beat iPhone 13 with this camera upgrade

By Tom Pritchard
Posted by 
Tom's Guide
Tom's Guide
 21 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro could get a powerful camera upgrade to give the phones an edge over the likes of the iPhone 13. That's according to Twitter leaker @FrontTron who claims that the rumored upcoming Google phones will have a number of big features, including a “gimbal-like steady cam mode." That’s something you don’t see very often, and it could help the Pixel 6 gain the top spot on our best cameras phones list.

www.tomsguide.com
Tom's Guide

Tom's Guide

New York City, NY
409K+
Followers
10K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Think of us as your geeky friend who's always on call. From smartphones to cord-cutting to video games, we've got your tech needs covered.

 https://www.tomsguide.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Google Pixel#Camera#Fronttron#Npu#Isp#Neural Processing Unit#Image Signal Processor#Qhd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Zoom
News Break
Iphone
News Break
Apple
News Break
Technology
News Break
Samsung
News Break
Cell Phones
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Google
Related
Internetbestbuy.com

Simple Mobile - Apple iPhone SE - Silver

Power adapter, Apple EarPods, Lightning to USB cable. Accelerometer, Ambient light sensor, Proximity sensor, Gyro sensor, Compass, Fingerprint sensor. GPRS, EDGE, EV-DO, HSUPA, HSPA+, LTE, DC-HSDPA, VoLTE.
Electronicsvoonze.com

Google sells budget Pixel Buds A headphones

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements. - Advertisement - Pixel Buds A is the budget series of wireless headphones from Google. The Internet giant has just announced its launch with a pricebelow the $ 100 barrier. Google follows the strategy of offering cheaper alternatives...
Cell Phonesnationalcybersecuritynews.today

Google Chrome getting killer upgrade — and it’s an iPhone exclusive | #firefox | #chrome | #microsoftedge

If you’re an iPhone Chrome user, soon you’ll be able to hide your Incognito pages behind Face ID. If you have Chrome tabs open that you’d rather others not see, then this feature means your secrets will be safe even if you hand over your phone to someone else. As the patch notes on the TestFlight app (via 9to5Google) explain: “When you return to the Chrome app, your incognito tabs will be blurred until you confirm it’s you.”
Electronicstechadvisor.com

Google Pixel Buds A review

If you can live without things like wireless charging and noise cancelling - and want to prioritise smart features - then the Pixel Buds A-Series are the ones to buy. Although they didn’t arrive at Google I/O as some people expected, the Pixel Buds A-Series are now official and are the firm’s cheapest wireless earbuds yet.
Electronicsgsmarena.com

Google makes the Pixel Buds A-Series official with $99 price tag

Following quite a few leaks, today Google has unceremoniously made the Pixel Buds A-Series official. These are true wireless earbuds, like the Pixel Buds, but they're cheaper, at $99. You can pre-order a pair from the Google Store right now. The Pixel Buds A-Series have IPx4 rating for resistance to...
Cell Phonesnationalcybersecuritynews.today

How to upgrade your iPhone software | #macos | #macsecurity

Every year, at the annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), Apple launches a major software update. Throughout the year, it sporadically continues to release small updates and fixes for iPhone users. The major annual iOS update often brings along UI enhancements, updated features, and a range of solutions to bugs. It is recommended that iPhone users stay up to date on their software to maintain their privacy and security and keep it in place. Usually, Apple sends out a notification when an update is rolled out on all compatible iPhone devices, but users can also manually go and check for an update, and download it if required to do so.
Cell Phonestechthelead.com

Google Pixel Smartphones Will Get Time Lapse Astrophotography

Taking photos of the night sky used to be a forte of hand-held cameras with a physical slow shutter speed, a tripod and of course, long exposure times. Attempting to take the same type of photos with a smartphone has historically never really lived up to expectations, but after a lot of trial and error, Google’s Pixel devices have been the ones to finally rise up to the challenge.
Electronicsgamenguide.com

Google Pixel Buds A-series vs Pixel Bud 2: What are the Differences?

After their successful launch of their Second Generation series, Google will grab the opportunity to make another wireless earbuds once again with the release of the Pixel Buds A-Series. Aiming to create an affordable pair of wireless earbuds, the Pixel Buds A-Series might be the better version of the previous...
Cell Phonesbluzz.org

Google Camera Update Could Introduce New Astrophotography Features

One of the cool and awesome features of Google’s Pixel phones is that through the Google Camera app, users can take a photo with an exposure of up to four minutes. This effectively lets users take astrophotography, or basically photos of the stars in the sky. It’s pretty cool if you like that sort of thing.
Cell PhonesPosted by
newschain

Google Pixel 5: Don't Wait

Improve your WiFi with the Orbi WiFi 6 Mesh System: https://www.netgear.com/orbi/products.aspx?utm_source=Influencer&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=Q220InfluencerCampaignJR Google's Pixel 4 was a good phone, but it isn't my favorite Android device anymore. That crown has gone to OnePlus and the OnePlus 8 line of devices. After using the device on and off again for several weeks, I've realized polished the phones are. Sure, they aren't perfect and perhaps a bit too expensive, but there's a lot here that I hope Google mimics on the Google Pixel 5. -OnePlus 8 Pro Specs- Colors: Onyx Black/Glacial Green/Ultramarine Blue 128GB or 256GB UFS 3.0 6.78" Fluid AMOLED, 3168x1440 Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 IP68 48MP Main, 48MP Ultra Wide, 8 MP Telephoto rear cameras (+5MP Color Filter camera) 16MP front camera 4510 mAh In-screen fingerprint scanner Starts at $899 ($999 model tested) -Videos Featured- Google Pixel 5 Trailer Concept Introduction https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MIkSXR1yHcQ Motion and Final Cut Pro X templates click here: https://www.motionvfx.com/ GEAR: https://kit.co/JonRettinger/youtube-gear-2020 My music comes from Musicbed, check them out: http://share.mscbd.fm/jonrettinger Follow me! Website: https://www.jon4lakers.tech Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/jonrettinger/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/Jon4Lakers Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/JonRettingerYT/ #OnePlus8 #Android.
Cell Phonesnbnews24.com

Samsung Pushes Pixel Size Even Further With New Camera Sensor

Samsung has introduced a brand new picture sensor for smartphone cameras that it says has the smallest pixels within the trade. From a report: The ISOCELL JN1 is a 50-megapixel sensor with a comparatively tiny 1/2.76-inch format, which means its pixels are simply zero.64um in dimension. For comparability, Samsung already broke information in 2019 with the marginally bigger ISOCELL Slim GH1, one other 50-megapixel sensor with zero.7um pixels. Typical digicam knowledge says that smaller pixels normally end in worse picture high quality with increased noise, so why is Samsung doing this? In response to the corporate, it is about type issue versatility. The sensor’s smaller dimension means it may be utilized in ultrawide or telephoto digicam modules — that are difficult to design when dimension is at a premium — or as a solution to cut back the peak of the first digicam bump. As with different high-resolution digicam sensors, the JN1 will make use of pixel-binning know-how that mixes a number of pixels into one for increased mild sensitivity. On this case, Samsung says the sensor will seize 12.5-megapixel photographs with the equal of 1.28um pixels, and the corporate can also be claiming a 16 % enhance to mild sensitivity with its ISOCELL 2.zero tech.
ElectronicsPosted by
SlashGear

Google Pixel Buds A-Series are true wireless earbuds for $99

Google has revealed its new true wireless earbuds, the Pixel Buds A-Series, cutting the price to under $100 in the process. Following on from the 2020 Pixel Buds, the new Pixel Buds A look much the same as their predecessors but – like the Pixel 4a did in phones – brings the tech in at a lower cost.
Electronicsnewpaper24.com

Google Pixel Buds A-Sequence Evaluate: AirPods for Android – NEWPAPER24

AirPods are the best-selling wi-fi headphones of all time as a result of they’re handy. They pair immediately along with your iPhone, iPad, or MacBook, and sound wonderful for many functions. It is why individuals nonetheless purchase them in droves, even when the acoustics, match, and battery life have been dwarfed by equally priced rivals. Nicely, Android homeowners, you lastly have an choice that matches Apple’s comfort: Google’s new Pixel Buds A-Sequence.
Electronicsacquiremag.com

Google launches its affordable Pixel Buds A-Series

Google launches its latest AirPods competitor with the new and affordable Pixel Buds A-Series. Priced at $99, the earbuds aim to bring premium features at an impressive value such as custom-designed 12mm dynamic speaker drivers and all-day battery life with 5 hours of playback, 2.5 hours of talk time, and up to 24 hours of battery life with the included charging case. The buds feature Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity, sweat and water-resistance, and capacitive touch sensors to navigate through your music or control Google Assistant.
ElectronicsTechCrunch

Google’s Pixel Buds A Series are an exercise in earbud cost cutting

In 2017, the company entered the wireless earbud space with the first-gen Pixel Buds. The product was certainly an original take on the category, both in terms of design and features. Ultimately, however, it fell flat. But an “A” for effort, I guess. The second-gen product, introduced in April of last year, corrected a lot of their predecessor’s problems, mostly by delivering a more straightforward approach.
ElectronicsApple Insider

Google unveils wireless Pixel Buds A-Series Airpods competitor for $99

Google has announced the Pixel Buds A-Series wireless earbuds, the company's latest attempt at the wireless audio market — one that undercuts Apple's cheapest AirPods by $60. In addition to good audio and a cheaper price tag, the Pixel Buds A-Series sport a new design that includes a "gentle seal"...