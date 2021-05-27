Summer TV preview: 12 new shows you need to see

Pride Month is about so much more than parades and parties and three seasons of different Drag Race series all overlapping. Yes, all that is fun, but it’s important that every member of the community (and everyone outside the community, too) learn about the history. Gay pride didn’t start with Stonewall, and Stonewall was far from the queer community’s first clash with police. Trans people existed onscreen way before Orange Is the New Black. Ellen DeGeneres coming out on TV was definitely a moment, but she was far from the first gay person or gay character on TV. The LGBTQ+ experience comes with a whole lot of beautiful, painful, fascinating, tragic, and essential history—even if textbooks and classrooms try to ignore it.