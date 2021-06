Transcript from Superintendent John Scheu’s afternoon announcement. “This is John Scheu, Benjamin Logan Superintendent-For the last two weeks of the school year (May 17-26), I am lifting the requirement of wearing a face mask in school (and on the school bus). Wearing face masks will be optional and we all need to be respectful of every person’s personal decision on wearing a mask. I based my decision on several factors- Governor DeWine’s decision to lift the Covid-19 restrictions effective June 2 is only two weeks away from May 17 (Monday), our Benjamin Logan numbers for Covid-19 for either quarantine or isolation have been hovering around 0 for the past month. Finally, the area’s Covid-19 numbers have continued to go downward for the past several weeks. Again, let me emphasize the importance that we all need to be respectful of anyone that chooses to wear a mask or not. For the record, I have received my two vaccination shots, but respect others who choose not to get them."