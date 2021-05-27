Cancel
Presidential Election

Letter: Biden should be forceful in denouncing Republicans

Reading Eagle
 6 days ago

The big lie President Donald Trump is foisting on the people is a result of the bully pulpit. He kept repeating lies about a stolen election and the nature of the Jan. 6 insurrection. Trump’s acolytes are now reinforcing the spread of these lies. President Joe Biden should proceed in...

www.readingeagle.com
PoliticsLancaster Online

Reluctantly left Republican Party (letter)

I was once proud to equate my conservatism with the Republican Party. But I now believe that the Republican Party has abandoned conservative principles. I’ve reluctantly left the party, but hope that it can somehow accept the honest truth about the election of President Joe Biden and forsake most party members’ acceptance of lies, hoaxes and political propaganda.
Presidential ElectionVanity Fair

Joe Biden Isn’t Shaping Up to Be the Right’s Bogeyman

Following the 2008 election, one positive glimmer that Republicans found in Barack Obama’s victory was all the fodder his freshly inaugurated face created for conservative authors and publishers. The right-wing publishing machine kicked into overdrive throughout the Obama years, with pundits like Dinesh D’Souza, Michelle Malkin, Ben Shapiro, and Bill O’Reilly writing hit after hit targeting the Democratic president. But under Joe Biden and the current Democratic administration, conservative publishers are having to look elsewhere to find popular topics for their scathing books, as The Atlantic’s McKay Coppins noted in a Wednesday dispatch on the conservative media complex’s search for a “new bogeyman” to make up for Biden’s “relative dullness.”
Electionstucson.com

Letter: Biden and his "UNITY" Pledge

COME ON (BIDEN) MAN....................Is this your example of "UNITY" It would appear to most that it continues to be your goal of keeping RACISM & Separation at the forefront. As Rahm Emanuel has always said: "Don't ever let a Crisis go to waste". Walt Johnson. Foothills. Disclaimer: As submitted to...
MinoritiesPosted by
Fox News

Leo Terrell: 'Somebody needs to tell Joe Biden he's a racist'

Civil rights attorney Leo Terrell said Wednesday that President Joe Biden offended African Americans when he told a crowd observing the 100th anniversary of the Tulsa massacre that Black businessmen and women don’t have lawyers to represent them or their businesses. "Joe Biden, look at me! I’m Black. I’m a...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Atlantic

The Conservative Publishing Industry Has a Joe Biden Problem

In the conservative book world, nothing is supposed to set off a gold rush like a new Democratic president. Ever since Bill Clinton inspired a wave of right-wing best sellers in the ’90s, publishing houses that cater to Republican readers have learned to make the most of a new villain in the Oval Office, churning out polemics and exposés that aim to capitalize on fear of the new president.
Presidential ElectionWBUR

Why Joe Biden's Plea For Bipartisanship Is Shrewd Strategy

Many Democrats, especially in progressive circles, have been lamenting: “Why is Biden still meeting with Republicans on the infrastructure bill?” Every day those negotiations drag on is one fewer day for the Biden team to advance its agenda. We hear those concerns loud and clear. But from many years of...
Texas StatePine Tree

President Joe Biden on Texas Senate Bill 7

Washington, DC…Texas legislators put forth a bill that joins Georgia and Florida in advancing a state law that attacks the sacred right to vote. It’s part of an assault on democracy that we’ve seen far too often this year—and often disproportionately targeting Black and Brown Americans. It’s wrong and un-American....
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Sara A. Carter

WATCH: Biden blasted for saying ‘young black entrepreneurs don’t have lawyers or accountants’

During a speech commemorating the 100th anniversary of the Tulsa massacre Tuesday, President Biden made a statement that quickly garnered criticism. This time, in attempting to support black entrepreneurs, he offended them everywhere. “Young black entrepreneurs are just as capable of succeeding given the chance as white entrepreneurs are, but...
Presidential ElectionAmerican Thinker

Kamala Harris's aides reportedly in 'panic' after Joe Biden made her his migrant czar

Apparently, no one in the Kamala Harris camp was thrilled when Joe Biden fobbed off onto her the job of stemming the surge at the border. In addition to that, there's about five other major things she's handling, but I've asked her, the VP, today — because she's the most qualified person to do it — to lead our efforts with Mexico and the Northern Triangle and the countries that help — are going to need help in stemming the movement of so many folks, stemming the migration to our southern border.
Texas StateDallas News

Biden, marking race massacre in Tulsa 100 years ago, denounces Texas Republicans’ ‘un-American’ bid to hamper Black voters

WASHINGTON – Two days after Texas Democrats’ dramatic walkout to stymie a bill they view as voter suppression, President Joe Biden called Tuesday for a “month of action” in Congress to safeguard voting rights, using a visit to Tulsa marking the 100th anniversary of a race massacre to condemned a nationwide GOP effort to undermine equality at the ballot box.
ElectionsForeign Policy

Biden Is Going Protectionist. Republicans Are Going Off the Deep End.

Last week, I attended a webinar hosted by the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft titled “What Does a Foreign Policy for the Middle Class Look Like?” The idea of a “foreign policy for the middle class,” championed by Joe Biden during the 2020 election, has an appeal so powerful as to be almost insidious. Of course U.S. foreign policy should advance the interests of most Americans, but would the mildly protectionist reforms proposed by Biden accomplish that objective? I was eager to hear an alternative view from Quincy, a collection of scholars and analysts who believe that U.S. foreign policy since at least the end of the Cold War has become overmilitarized, overambitious, and overstretched.
Presidential ElectionNew York Post

Biden’s divisive and false Tulsa speech

The 100th anniversary of the Tulsa Massacre, in which black residents were murdered in bloody riots, was an opportunity for Joe Biden to be the uniter he promised to be. Instead the president gave a speech with more partisan ire than lofty ideas; more condemnation of America than belief in it.