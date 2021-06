LOGAN – Mike Barrell, executive director of United Way of Hocking County, has announced that the organization is taking applications for agency partners for 2022. Hocking County agencies or organizations with a legitimate educational, health, income, welfare or character-building program, which desire to become an agency partner of United Way, should contact Barrell for detailed information, at 740-603-1856 or info@unitedwayhocking.org. Deadline to apply is June 1, 2021.