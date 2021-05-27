Cancel
Logan, OH

Two Logan High School seniors win Freemason Scholarship

Logan Daily News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOGAN – The Grand Lodge of Free and Accepted Masons of Ohio’s Charitable Foundation has awarded Madison Leach and Selena Zheng of Logan High School with scholarship awards for 2021. They were selected from all applicants from Hocking, Fairfield, Perry, and Vinton counties, the 13th District of Ohio, based on a combination of their academic success, extracurricular activities, and volunteer efforts, among other criteria.

