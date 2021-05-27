Cancel
Ohio State

Ohio Republicans move to protect gun rights during emergencies

By J.D. DAVIDSON
Logan Daily News
 6 days ago

(The Center Square) – Ohio lawmakers want to be sure when the next pandemic or emergency rolls around, government will not be able to restrict gun rights. Rep. Scott Wiggam, R-Wayne County, and Sen. Tim Schaffer, R-Lancaster, announced legislation Tuesday that has drawn support from gun-rights groups and would not allow state and local governments from limiting gun rights during emergencies.

Tim Schaffer
