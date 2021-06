GAINESVILLE, Fla. — One of the head coaches taking part in Sunday's second-round NCAA Women's Lacrosse Championship game had this to say. "It was great to see our game plan executed at the highest level and have such dominant draw possessions that allowed us to win the possession battle," Jacksonville's Mindy McCord said. "We did a great job getting extra possessions and did a good job putting together goals in the first half and making key saves and getting good looks on goal all day long."