Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

My worst moment: ‘Pose’ star Mj Rodriguez and the time her voice cracked on stage during a performance of ‘Rent’

By NINA METZ
Miami Herald
 6 days ago

Finishing up its third and final season on FX, “Pose” is set in the world of New York’s LGBTQ ballroom culture during the '80s and '90s. The show is at once exuberant and heartbreaking, over the top and deeply human. At the center of it all is Mj Rodriguez as Blanca, who is both a nurturing beacon of optimism and the glue that hold’s the show’s central friendships together.

www.miamiherald.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Maya Rudolph
Person
Mj Rodriguez
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heart On#Lick#Mental Health#Comedy Star#Musical Comedy#Second Stage Theater#Musical Theater#Live Theater#Fx#Apple Tv#Santa Fe#Stage#Half Hour Comedy#Girl#Final Season#Tune#Time#Live Mess Ups#Rehearsals#Ballroom Days
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
TV SeriesNYLON

MJ Rodriguez On Ending 'Pose' And Why Blanca Is Hopeful In Season 3

As the quietly determined Blanca on FX’s Pose, MJ Rodriguez anchors the ballroom series whose colorful cast of characters live through pivotal moments in LGBTQ+ history. After being diagnosed with HIV in the series’ first episode, Blanca decides to start her own House Evangelista, becoming a mother to Damon Richards, Angel and Lil Papi and in the process, a mother to herself. As the groundbreaking series comes to a close with the airing of season three, Rodriguez spoke with NYLON about where we find Blanca and where she might go next.
CelebritiesNPR

Mj Rodriguez On 'Pose' And Perseverance

As the groundbreaking series Pose comes to a close in its third and final season, Sam talks to Mj Rodriguez about the end of her role as Blanca, the loving and lovable house mother at the center of the show. They also chat about the start of her career as Angel in Rent, channeling grief into her character, and LGBTQIA+ perseverance.
MinoritiesNPR

It's Been a Minute with Sam Sanders

BILLY PORTER: (As Pray Tell) Pose. SANDERS: "Pose" is a show about the Black and brown queer and trans people who built New York City's ballroom scene in the late '80s and early '90s. It's also about how they had to fight the epidemic of HIV/AIDS during that same time. The whole show is this time capsule of the era with all the outfits and the throwback decor and, most of all, the music.
MinoritiesPosted by
Deadline

New Hollywood Podcast: ‘Pose’ Creator Steven Canals Gives Trailblazing FX Drama The Send-Off It Deserves

June 6 marks the series finale of Pose, a drama that enlightened the masses about 1980s and ’90s ballroom culture in New York that served as a haven of family and love for the LGBTQIA+ community — specifically for trans people of color. The finale aligns with the kickoff of Pride Month, and for Steven Canals, who created the series alongside Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk, this is an end of a groundbreaking era of television and the start of a career destined to flourish.
MinoritiesHarper's Bazaar

To Mj Rodriguez, Pride Means "Living Out Loud More than You've Ever Done Before"

Michaela Jaé "Mj" Rodriguez knows the importance of sharing her story, whether it’s on-screen in Pose or in her everyday life. This Pride Month, she’s inspiring people to do just that as a part of H&M’s new Beyond the Rainbow campaign, which features various LGBTQIA+ stars opening up about their experiences—from personal struggles to victories—and what Pride means to them.
CelebritiesEW.com

Pose star Mj Rodriguez is ready to claim what's hers

Mj Rodriguez is a big hugger, which made a year's worth of social distancing particularly difficult for the Pose star. She's always looking for a chance at physical connection, especially now that those moments are starting to become more frequent. It's not long into this interview — during a sunset...
TV & VideosBillboard

This 10-Year-Old Stuns 'America's Got Talent' Judges With His Epic High Notes: 'Mariah Better Watch Out'

In the words of Heidi Klum: "Mariah better watch out." On Tuesday's (June 1) season 16 premiere of America's Got Talent, 10-year-old Peter Rosalita followed in the show's grand tradition of little kids with giant voices as he nailed his high notes on Eric Carmen's "All By Myself." He started the song out in his lower register, but by the time he hit the chorus a second time, Rosalita was hitting octaves that would give Celine Dion a run for her money.