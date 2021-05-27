New DHS directive will require critical pipelines to comply with federal cybersecurity measures

On May 7, 2021, the company that operates the 5,500-mile-long Colonial Pipeline shut it down—for the first time ever. As a major supplier of gas to the East Coast, the shutdown sparked concern over pipeline security and critical infrastructure security in general. The operational disruption occurred after Colonial’s corporate information systems were hit by ransomware, a form of malware that encrypts data until the intended victim pays. Even as production resumed, President Joe Biden warned that bringing the pipeline back online would take time, explaining that, “this is not like flicking on a light switch.” Linked to the online ransomware outfit DarkSide, the hack held a key pipeline at risk and marks a concerning development in the era great power competition. It highlights the asymmetry of criminal activities taken in and through cyberspace and how nation-states can use proxy actors to influence, manipulate, degrade, and disrupt key infrastructure operations—all below the threshold of conflict.