1. Can Stefon Diggs take Buffalo to the mountaintop?. Stefon Diggs is the cover feature of Modern Luxury DC Magazine's June 2021 Power Players issue. The wide receiver sat down with Michael McCarthy to talk about everything from football to fashion to music to family. Diggs has a lot of love for Washington DC as he grew up in that area and even stayed to play college football at Maryland. He has always believed he is a champion but knows he hasn't reached the mountaintop yet in football or in life.