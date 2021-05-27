Special Weather Statement issued for Jefferson, Lyon, Osage, Shawnee, Wabaunsee by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-27 03:23:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 05:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Jefferson; Lyon; Osage; Shawnee; Wabaunsee SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHWESTERN JEFFERSON SHAWNEE...SOUTHEASTERN WABAUNSEE...NORTHWESTERN OSAGE AND NORTHEASTERN LYON COUNTIES UNTIL 545 AM CDT At 510 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Silver Lake to 4 miles north of Admire. Movement was east at 40 mph. Wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Topeka, Carbondale, Tecumseh, Dover, Silver Lake, Auburn, Burlingame, Scranton, Harveyville, Pauline, Berryton and Grantville. This includes the following highways Interstate 70 between mile markers 348 and 355. Kansas Turnpike between mile markers 150 and 188. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 700 AM CDT for northeastern and east central Kansas.alerts.weather.gov