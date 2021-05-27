Special Weather Statement issued for Jefferson, Lyon, Osage, Shawnee, Wabaunsee by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 10:14:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 14:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Geary; Lyon; Morris; Wabaunsee The National Weather Service in Topeka has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Geary County in east central Kansas Lyon County in east central Kansas Eastern Morris County in east central Kansas Wabaunsee County in east central Kansas * Until 215 PM CDT. * At 1014 AM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 5 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Doppler radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Emporia, Junction City, Council Grove, Alma, Eskridge, Grandview Plaza, Americus, Alta Vista, Hartford, Dwight, Neosho Rapids, Harveyville, Reading, Allen, Admire, Bushong, Dunlap, Council Grove Lake and Volland. This includes the following highways Kansas Turnpike between mile markers 121 and 154. Interstate 35 between mile markers 128 and 142. Interstate 70 between mile markers 295 and 315. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED