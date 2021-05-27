Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jefferson County, KS

Special Weather Statement issued for Jefferson, Lyon, Osage, Shawnee, Wabaunsee by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-27 03:23:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 05:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Jefferson; Lyon; Osage; Shawnee; Wabaunsee SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHWESTERN JEFFERSON SHAWNEE...SOUTHEASTERN WABAUNSEE...NORTHWESTERN OSAGE AND NORTHEASTERN LYON COUNTIES UNTIL 545 AM CDT At 510 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Silver Lake to 4 miles north of Admire. Movement was east at 40 mph. Wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Topeka, Carbondale, Tecumseh, Dover, Silver Lake, Auburn, Burlingame, Scranton, Harveyville, Pauline, Berryton and Grantville. This includes the following highways Interstate 70 between mile markers 348 and 355. Kansas Turnpike between mile markers 150 and 188. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 700 AM CDT for northeastern and east central Kansas.

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tecumseh, KS
State
Kansas State
County
Shawnee County, KS
City
Grantville, KS
County
Osage County, KS
City
Silver Lake, KS
County
Lyon County, KS
City
Topeka, KS
City
Shawnee, KS
County
Jefferson County, KS
City
Burlingame, KS
City
Carbondale, KS
County
Wabaunsee County, KS
City
Berryton, KS
City
Scranton, KS
City
Auburn, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#East Lake#Severe Weather#Weather Radar#Kansas Turnpike#Northwestern Osage#Southeastern Wabaunsee#Lyon#Strong Thunderstorms#Doppler Radar#Wind#Mile Markers#Osage
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Lyon County, KSweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Lyon by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 23:45:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 11:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Lyon The National Weather Service in Topeka has extended the * Flood Warning for Northern Anderson County in east central Kansas Northern Coffey County in east central Kansas Franklin County in east central Kansas Lyon County in east central Kansas Osage County in east central Kansas Southeastern Wabaunsee County in east central Kansas * Until 1245 PM CDT Monday. * At 643 AM CDT, local law enforcement reported flooding from thunderstorms that occurred Sunday in the warned area. Several roadways remain flooded. Some locations that may experience flooding include Emporia, Ottawa, Osage City, Carbondale, Wellsville, Overbrook, Lyndon, Centropolis, Lebo, Burlingame, Americus, Pomona, Scranton, Waverly, Richmond, Williamsburg, Quenemo, Melvern, Hartford and Greeley.
Wabaunsee County, KSweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Wabaunsee by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 03:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-20 00:33:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Wabaunsee The National Weather Service in Topeka has extended the * Flood Warning for Northern Anderson County in east central Kansas Northern Coffey County in east central Kansas Franklin County in east central Kansas Lyon County in east central Kansas Osage County in east central Kansas Southeastern Wabaunsee County in east central Kansas * Until 1245 PM CDT Monday. * At 643 AM CDT, local law enforcement reported flooding from thunderstorms that occurred Sunday in the warned area. Several roadways remain flooded. Some locations that may experience flooding include Emporia, Ottawa, Osage City, Carbondale, Wellsville, Overbrook, Lyndon, Centropolis, Lebo, Burlingame, Americus, Pomona, Scranton, Waverly, Richmond, Williamsburg, Quenemo, Melvern, Hartford and Greeley.
Lyon County, KSweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Lyon by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 18:42:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 11:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Lyon The National Weather Service in Topeka has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Anderson County in east central Kansas Coffey County in east central Kansas Franklin County in east central Kansas Lyon County in east central Kansas Southeastern Morris County in east central Kansas Osage County in east central Kansas * Until 930 PM CDT. * At 533 PM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Emporia, Ottawa, Garnett, Osage City, Burlington, Council Grove, Wellsville, Lyndon, Centropolis, Lebo, Americus, Pomona, Waverly, Olpe, Richmond, Williamsburg, New Strawn, Quenemo, Melvern and Hartford. Additional rainfall of 1 to 2 inches is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Franklin County, KSweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Franklin, Osage by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 18:06:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-18 07:40:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Franklin; Osage The National Weather Service in Topeka has issued a * Flood Warning for Northwestern Anderson County in east central Kansas Northeastern Coffey County in east central Kansas Franklin County in east central Kansas Osage County in east central Kansas * Until midnight CDT. * At 745 PM CDT, local law enforcement reported heavy rain in the warned area due to thunderstorms. Flooding is already occurring. Between 2 and 5 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Ottawa, Garnett, Osage City, Wellsville, Lyndon, Centropolis, Lebo, Pomona, Waverly, Richmond, Williamsburg, Quenemo, Melvern, Greeley, Princeton, Reading, Lane, Rantoul, Olivet and Pomona Lake. At 740 PM CDT, The Franklin county sheriff reported Idaho road was flooded by a nearby creek. The warning replaces the flood advisory that was issued at 539 PM CDT.
Shawnee County, KSweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Shawnee, Wabaunsee by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 09:05:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 13:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Advisory means river or stream flows are elevated, or ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Shawnee; Wabaunsee The National Weather Service in Topeka has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Osage County in east central Kansas Shawnee County in east central Kansas Eastern Wabaunsee County in east central Kansas * Until 1215 PM CDT. * At 906 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Topeka, Osage City, Carbondale, Rossville, Alma, Eskridge, Tecumseh, Richland, Dover, Silver Lake, Auburn, Overbrook, Lyndon, Burlingame, Scranton, Maple Hill, Quenemo, Melvern, McFarland and Harveyville. Additional rainfall of 2 to 4 inches is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Geary County, KSweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Geary, Lyon, Morris, Wabaunsee by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 10:14:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 14:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Geary; Lyon; Morris; Wabaunsee The National Weather Service in Topeka has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Geary County in east central Kansas Lyon County in east central Kansas Eastern Morris County in east central Kansas Wabaunsee County in east central Kansas * Until 215 PM CDT. * At 1014 AM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 5 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Doppler radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Emporia, Junction City, Council Grove, Alma, Eskridge, Grandview Plaza, Americus, Alta Vista, Hartford, Dwight, Neosho Rapids, Harveyville, Reading, Allen, Admire, Bushong, Dunlap, Council Grove Lake and Volland. This includes the following highways Kansas Turnpike between mile markers 121 and 154. Interstate 35 between mile markers 128 and 142. Interstate 70 between mile markers 295 and 315. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED
Lyon County, KSweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lyon by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 13:32:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 14:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Intense thunderstorms can produce brief tornadoes. Although a tornado is not immediately likely, it is best to move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. This storm may cause serious injury and significant property damage. Target Area: Lyon The National Weather Service in Topeka has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for East central Lyon County in east central Kansas * Until 200 PM CDT. * At 131 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 5 miles northeast of Emporia, moving northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Reading. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Lyon County, KSKVOE

WEATHER: Lyon County explains siren policy after funnel cloud sighting near Plymouth, no warning from NWS Featured

A unique weather situation unfolded for residents of Emporia and southern Lyon County on Sunday. The spotting of a funnel near Plymouth by a Lyon County deputy prompted the Lyon County Emergency Communications Center to sound sirens for Emporia. However, the National Weather Service did not issue a warning for potential tornadic activity. Emergency Communications Director Roxanne Van Gundy says there are only three situations when dispatchers sound the sirens. Direct information from the National Weather Service is one. Visual confirmation from TV is another.
Lyon County, KSEmporia gazette.com

Funnel clouds lead to siren activation in Lyon County; areal flooding reported

Lyon County Emergency Communications Center activated tornado sirens in both Emporia and Olpe after multiple reports of possible tornadic south of Emporia on the Kansas Turnpike. According to scanner traffic, drivers heading into the Emporia Travel Plaza reported seeing funnels clouds about five miles south of Emporia. The National Weather...
Emporia, KSKVOE

WEATHER: List of road closures continues to grow, more closures expected in coming days Featured

Barricades have been placed on several roadways in and around Emporia following heavy rainfall and flooding Sunday. Kansas Highway 99 is closed between Roads 180 and 240, or just north of Emporia. According to Lyon County Assistant Engineer Jim Brull, Road 250 north of Americus was closed at one time during the day. It was then reopened to one lane of traffic for a time before fully reopening shortly before 9 pm.
Lyon County, KSKVOE

WEATHER: National Weather Service issues flood warnings for local bodies of water Featured

Widespread flooding on area roadways and bodies of water has begun following continuous heavy rainfall through the overnight and morning hours Saturday and Sunday. The National Weather Service has issued a flood warning for the Marais Des Cygnes River above Reading until Monday morning. As of 9 am Sunday the river was at 17.3 feet, just below the 19 ft flood stage. The river is expected to crest at 21.8 ft before dropping back below the flood stage later this evening. A second warning goes for the Salt Creek near Lyndon until Monday morning. Shortly after 9 am Sunday, the creek crested above the 10 ft flood stage and currently stands at 10.02 feet.
Lyon County, KSKVOE

All-clear announced after funnel cloud sighted near Plymouth Featured

Reports of funnel clouds in southern Lyon County prompted the Lyon County Emergency Communications Center to sound tornado warning sirens for about 20 minutes starting at 2:45 pm. The Emergency Communications Center sounded the sirens after a funnel cloud was reported near Plymouth. No touchdown was confirmed and the southern...
Osage County, KSweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Osage, Shawnee, Wabaunsee by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 23:01:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-08 23:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 100 AM CDT for northeastern and east central Kansas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Osage; Shawnee; Wabaunsee A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1130 PM CDT FOR SHAWNEE...SOUTHEASTERN WABAUNSEE AND NORTHERN OSAGE COUNTIES At 1100 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 3 miles north of Topeka to 4 miles southwest of Harveyville, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Topeka, Carbondale, Eskridge, Tecumseh, Richland, Dover, Silver Lake, Auburn, Overbrook, Burlingame, Scranton, Harveyville, Willard, Pauline, Keene and Berryton. This includes the following highways Interstate 70 between mile markers 342 and 355. Kansas Turnpike between mile markers 156 and 188. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH