Special Weather Statement issued for Benton, Morgan by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 20:12:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 05:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Benton; Morgan SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHERN BENTON AND NORTHWESTERN MORGAN COUNTIES UNTIL 545 AM CDT At 510 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Leeton to near Calhoun to 9 miles south of Windsor to 9 miles northwest of Warsaw. Movement was east at 40 mph. Penny size hail and wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Truman Lake... Lincoln Cole Camp... Syracuse Palo Pinto... Mora Brandon... Crockerville