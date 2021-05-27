Cancel
Benton County, MO

Special Weather Statement issued for Benton, Morgan by NWS

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-26 20:12:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 05:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Benton; Morgan SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHERN BENTON AND NORTHWESTERN MORGAN COUNTIES UNTIL 545 AM CDT At 510 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Leeton to near Calhoun to 9 miles south of Windsor to 9 miles northwest of Warsaw. Movement was east at 40 mph. Penny size hail and wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Truman Lake... Lincoln Cole Camp... Syracuse Palo Pinto... Mora Brandon... Crockerville

Morgan County, MOweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Morgan by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 15:31:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Morgan The National Weather Service in Springfield has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Morgan County in central Missouri * Until 400 PM CDT. * At 331 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Smithton, or 11 miles east of Sedalia, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Syracuse... Florence HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH