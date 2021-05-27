Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Anoka, MN

Largest Restaurant Patios in the Twin Cities

Posted by 
Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal
Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal
 6 days ago

The Business Journal compiled this list with information from restaurant representatives. To qualify for this list, restaurants need to be located in the Twin Cities 24-county metro area, which includes Anoka, Benton, Blue Earth, Carver, Chisago, Dakota, Freeborn, Goodhue, Hennepin, Isanti, Le Sueur, Mower, Nicollet, Olmsted, Ramsey, Rice, Scott, Sherburne, Stearns, Steele, Washington, Wright, Pierce and St. Croix counties. Some of these restaurants are still voluntarily choosing to limit their outdoor seating capacity despite the absence of Covid-19 restrictions. Outdoor seating may include patio or rooftop dining options.

www.bizjournals.com
Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal

Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal

Minneapolis, MN
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
223K+
Views
ABOUT

The Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/twincities
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Freeborn, MN
City
Nicollet, MN
City
Blue Earth, MN
Anoka, MN
Lifestyle
City
Goodhue, MN
City
Isanti, MN
State
Washington State
Anoka, MN
Food & Drinks
City
Le Sueur, MN
City
Anoka, MN
Local
Minnesota Restaurants
City
Dakota, MN
Local
Minnesota Lifestyle
Local
Minnesota Food & Drinks
City
Rice, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Twin Cities#Patios#Food Drink#The Business Journal#Wright Pierce#Sherburne Stearns#Outdoor Seating#St Croix Counties#Hennepin#Olmsted#Chisago#Mower
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Minneapolis, MNPosted by
Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal

MSPBJ launches nominations for 25th annual Fast 50 awards

If your company is experiencing rapid revenue growth, the Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal wants to hear about it. MSPBJ is now seeking nominations for its 25th annual Fast 50 awards, recognizing the region’s 50 fastest-growing, privately held, for-profit companies. These 50 firms will be featured in our annual Fast 50 special publication Friday, Oct. 22, as well as online at mspbj.com.
Minnesota StatePosted by
Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal

Minnesota Cup announces 88 semifinalists for 2021

The Minnesota Cup has announced a crop of 88 semifinalist companies in nine categories to compete later this year in Minnesota's largest startup competition. Started in 2005, the competition is held in coordination with the Univesity of Minnesota's Carlson School of Management. Companies compete to win their share of over $400,000 in cash. Three finalists from each category will be announced in August and the final awards ceremony will be held on Sept. 20.
Saint Cloud, MNknsiradio.com

Raising Cane’s Coming to St. Cloud This Fall

(KNSI) – It’s official. A Raising Cane’s is set to open in St. Cloud in October 2021. The restaurant will be at 2635 West Division Street in the old Ciatti’s Ristorante location. Ciatti’s closed in January of 2018, and the building was torn down in July of 2020. Hiring is...
Minnesota StateOnlyInYourState

Book A Stay In One Of Minnesota’s Most Charming Towns At This Colorful Cabin In Two Harbors

There are many charming towns to explore in Minnesota. On the North Shore, one of the most popular is Two Harbors. Though this town is small – around 3,500 people live there – it is full of things to do. It’s full of great shops, restaurants, and nature areas. Not only that, but it’s a great jumping-off point for those wanting to explore the surrounding area of the North Shore more deeply. That’s why we dug up a charming cabin that would be a perfect home base for Two Harbors travelers. Read on below to learn more about this cozy, colorful spot that will help you enjoy one of Minnesota’s most charming towns.