Indian police visit Twitter office when Modi gets involved in a pandemic crime

By Preeti Singh
eminetra.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOfficer from IndiaElite Anti-Terrorism Police Unite descended after dusk in New Delhi office twitter, Leading TV news cameras. Their mission is to start a debate over fake news. The office was empty and closed in the middle Outbreak of catastrophic coronavirus in IndiaPolice then admitted that they were there to...

eminetra.com
Internetglobalvoices.org

Twitter vs India: The battle of BJP and Congress over a ‘fake toolkit’ on COVID-19

On May 24, police visited two offices of Twitter in Delhi and Gurgaon, an action that escalated the feud between the government of India and the social media giant over new IT rules announced last February. According to the Delhi police, the visit was made to serve a notice to Twitter, part of an inquiry into a complaint about an alleged toolkit shared on Twitter that blamed the government for “COVID-19 mismanagement.” The government also sought clarification about why a tweet by Sambit Patra, the national spokesperson of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had been flagged as “manipulated media.”
Politicspreciouskashmir.com

PM Modi led Govt completes 7 years in office

Says followed ‘Sabka-Saath, Sabka-Vikas, Sabka-Vishwas’. New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, during his monthly radio broadcast – ‘Mann Ki Baat’, claimed that his government followed mantra ‘Sabka-Saath, Sabka-Vikas, Sabka-Vishwas’ (everyone’s cooperation, development, trust) as the BJP-led NDA government completed seven years in office at the Centre. “My dear...
Indiapreciouskashmir.com

Shah greets Modi

New Delhi: Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday extended greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the completion of seven years of the NDA Government. Shah in a tweet said that the Modi government has presented a unique example of unparalleled coordination of development, security, public welfare and landmark reforms.
Politicsweeklyblitz.net

Propagandists run vile media offensives against Narendra Modi

Meet Sumit Ganguly of Indiana University, Dorothy Chin of University of California, Elizabeth J King of University of Michigan, Elize Massard da Fonseca of Brazilian School of Public Administration, Salvador Vázquez del Mercado of Centro de Investigación y Docencia Económicas and Scott L. Greer of University of Michigan. In their eyes, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and former US President Donald Trump are “world’s worst pandemic leaders”. While they have jointly authored an article in Australian publication The Conversation, Sumit Ganguly and Dorothy Chin have played the role in making vile attacks on Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and former US President Donald Trump, while others have joined the orchestrated propaganda by putting named of Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro, President Alexander Lukashenko of Belarus and Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador in the list of five world leaders. In their eyes, Narendra Modi tops the list while Donald Trump ranks as the fourth “worst” leader.
Indianewslivetv.com

Mamata writes to Modi, says will not release Bengal chief secretary

Kolkata: West Bengal will not send its top civil servant to Delhi as the state needs him to manage the Covid-19 crisis, said Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay was to report to Delhi at 10 am. He...
Politicsweeklyblitz.net

Indian PM Narendra Modi faces ruthless propaganda

Every government in the world are facing extreme difficulties in tackling ongoing pandemic challenges, while many nations are even struggling in getting sufficient volume of vaccine required for their domestic requirement. Under such critical situation, when India is courageously fighting the pandemic, TIME magazine has published a propaganda type content against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, clearly with naked bias in favor of the political opponents of the ruling Bharayita Janata Party (BJP).
Technologyjurist.org

India dispatches: police visit Delhi Twitter offices after notice put on ruling party tweets

JURIST EXCLUSIVE – One of our India staff brings JURIST up to date on an unusual housecall by Indian police earlier this week:. This Monday, the Delhi Police’s Special Cell showed up at Twitter India’s offices located in Delhi and Gurgaon to serve them a notice. As highlighted by lawyers, the process of serving a notice could have been achieved “through email and post or even with multiple police personnel” but instead the Special Cell thought it wise to pay them a visit themselves.
Worldrock947.com

Twitter says concerned about India staff safety after police visit

NEW DELHI (Reuters) – Twitter Inc said on Thursday it was worried about the safety of its staff in India, days after police visited its office as part of a probe related to the social media firm’s tagging of certain posts as manipulated. “Right now, we are concerned by recent...
Technologytribuneledgernews.com

Delhi Police visits Twitter offices to probe 'manipulated' tag: All you need to know

May 25—A team of Delhi police visited Twitter India offices on Monday, to seek clarification after the micro-blogging site tagged Bharatiya Janata Party's national spokesperson Sambit Patra's tweet as "manipulated media". "This was necessitated as we wanted to ascertain who is the right person to serve a notice, as replies by Twitter India MD have been very ambiguous," the team said.
InternetPosted by
The Hill

Police visit Twitter office in New Delhi after official's tweet is labeled misleading

Police in India visited Twitter's office in New Delhi after the social media giant labeled a ruling party official’s tweet as misleading. The visit happened after Twitter labeled a tweet by Sambit Patra, a spokesman for the Bharatiya Janata Party, misleading after it showed a document that claimed to be an instruction guide from the opposition party on how to criticize India’s handling of the pandemic, The Wall Street Journal reported.
InternetPosted by
The Independent

‘Nothing but intimidation’: Indian police visit Twitter offices after ruling party post is flagged as ‘manipulated media’

An elite special cell of the capital’s police on Monday visited the offices of Twitter India after the platform flagged a post by a ruling party member as ‘manipulated media,’ leading to a public outcry amidst deepening fears of censorship.The visit by the special cell of Delhi Police, which is tasked to investigate cases of terrorism, organised crime and other serious offences, has been described by the political opposition and some others on social media as intimidation.The police, however, found that both the offices were closed as employees were working from home since the pandemic struck last year. However, Delhi...
InternetThe Verge

Police in India raid Twitter offices in probe of tweets with ‘manipulated media’ label

Police in India raided the offices of Twitter India in Delhi and Gurgaon on Monday as part of an investigation into why tweets about a so-called “toolkit” of information about the coronavirus were labeled as manipulated media, The Indian Express reported. An officer told the media outlet that police had sent a notice to Twitter demanding an explanation for the label on a ruling party member’s tweet, and that it was seeking “information Twitter has about the toolkit and why they chose to give the ‘manipulated media’ label.”
Public HealthScientific American

Modi Is Worsening the Suffering from India's Pandemic

On May 8, 2021, as a deadly second wave of the COVID pandemic was ripping through India, an imprisoned doctoral student made an urgent appeal to the Delhi High Court. Incarcerated by the Indian government since May 2020 on dubious terror charges, Natasha Narwal asked for interim bail to see her father, agricultural scientist Mahavir Narwal, who was in an intensive care unit with the virus. The court procrastinated. She would never see her father again: he died the following evening, one among the 4,000 daily COVID fatalities India is currently reporting—undoubtedly an undercount.
Public Healthtrtworld.com

Covid-19: Indian media finally mustered up courage to question Modi

Over the last few days, India's mainstream media appears to have somewhat salvaged its reputation by doing what it is meant to do – calling out the federal government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi for its inability to anticipate and manage the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic that has wreaked havoc across the country.
Public HealthThe Guardian

‘Everybody is angry’: Modi under fire over India’s Covid second wave

The missing persons complaint was filed at Parliament Street police station in Delhi as a matter of some urgency: it concerned the “disappearance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi” and 10 of his cabinet ministers during the pandemic. Nagesh Kariyappa, the general secretary of the Indian national students’ union who filed...