ANRA platform connects all players in drone delivery chain

By Bruce Crumley
dronedj.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIntegrated airspace management specialist ANRA Technologies has announced the rollout of its SmartSkies Delivery platform, which is designed to data-link all participants in drone delivery services. Real-time data feed to all drone delivery chain actors. SmartSkies Delivery unifies the entire chain of actors in the drone delivery process through an...

