ANRA platform connects all players in drone delivery chain

Supply chain disruptions were up 67% in 2020 and 83% percent of these disruptions were caused by humans somewhere in the many moving parts that need to work in unison, whether at the supplier, trader, bank, or manufacturer end. The pandemic exposed shortcomings that were decades in the making. The importance of how technologies can bring supply chain transparency and flexibility is now at the forefront with unprecedented attention given to visibility and decision-making tools to ensure that our global, interconnected supply chain remains as resilient as it can be. Waybridge is a supply chain management platform focused on raw materials, the core components at the top of the funnel for most supply chains. The platform minimizes the resources spent on previously manual processes and provides a holistic view of shipments, inventory, and even offers alternative suppliers and purchasers so that businesses can be prepared in case of disruption. Waybridge is initially focused on non-ferrous metals with plans to expand into other materials and also increase the capabilities the platform offers to include tracing, sustainability, and trade finance.