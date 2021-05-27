Cancel
In One Ear: Goonies go Funko

By Elleda Wilson The Astorian
The Daily Astorian
The Daily Astorian
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47JXQq_0aD5UYYw00

Goonies fans rejoice: A new board game, "The Goonies: Never Say Die," developed by Prospero Hall, and published by Funko Games, is on the horizon. The image shown is courtesy of Funko.

"Embark on a perilous adventure full of dangerous booby traps and treacherous treasure-filled caverns!" the Funko press release states.

"One player is the Goondocks Master, controlling fearsome foes … The other players take on the roles of the Goonies … overcoming cryptic puzzles and deadly challenges with teamwork, strategy and Data's clever contraptions …"

You'll have to wait for summer for the game to be available, but never fear, you can pre-order — only from Target — for $34.99 at bit.ly/GoonFunko. To keep you busy while you wait, download the detailed instructions while you're there.

The Daily Astorian

The Daily Astorian

Astoria, OR
Media Account for The Daily Astorian

