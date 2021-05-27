In One Ear: Goonies go Funko

Goonies fans rejoice: A new board game, "The Goonies: Never Say Die," developed by Prospero Hall, and published by Funko Games, is on the horizon. The image shown is courtesy of Funko.

"Embark on a perilous adventure full of dangerous booby traps and treacherous treasure-filled caverns!" the Funko press release states.

"One player is the Goondocks Master, controlling fearsome foes … The other players take on the roles of the Goonies … overcoming cryptic puzzles and deadly challenges with teamwork, strategy and Data's clever contraptions …"

You'll have to wait for summer for the game to be available, but never fear, you can pre-order — only from Target — for $34.99 at bit.ly/GoonFunko. To keep you busy while you wait, download the detailed instructions while you're there.