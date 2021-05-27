Cancel
Man rescued from Koke‘e Wednesday

 6 days ago

Kaua‘i Fire Department received a report of a 63-year-old male with an ankle injury on Kukui Trail in Koke‘e just before 11 a.m. on Wednesday. A crew with the Hanapepe Fire Department, Rescue 3, and Air 1 responded. First responders located the hiker one mile into the trail. Due to...

