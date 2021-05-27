National Poppy Day returns

The Monticello American Legion Auxiliary Unit 260 would like to thank the Monticello community for its support during our Poppy Day Week-end. 100% of your generous donations will go to helping our active-duty military, Veteran’s and their families. Also, thank you to Cub Foods, Hi-Way Liquors and Walmart for allowing our volunteers to distribute Poppies in front of their businesses. The Poppy a great reminder of the ultimate sacrifices our Veterans made for our Freedom and to honor all of our Fallen Hero’s. On behalf of our veterans, thank you to our com-munity for your support of our Poppy program.