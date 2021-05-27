National Poppy Day returns
The American Legion Family will commemorate the 13th National Poppy Day May 28, a celebration held annually on the Friday before Memorial Day. Since the American Legion Family adopted the poppy as its memorial flower in the early 1920, the red icon has become an enduring symbol of honor for the sacrifices of our veterans from the battlefields of Europe in World War I to today's global war on terror. In 2016, the American Legion and American Legion Auxiliary passed a resolution in support of declaring the Friday before Memorial Day as National Poppy Day.www.fltimes.com