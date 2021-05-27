DNR: Bear Roaming In St. Cloud Put Down

(KNSI) – Minneapolis-based Target Corporation says it will no longer require face masks for fully vaccinated guests and team members. In a statement issued Monday morning, the company says, “Given the CDC’s updated guidance last week, Target will no longer require fully vaccinated guests and team members to wear face coverings in our stores, except where it’s required by local ordinances. Face coverings will continue to be strongly recommended for guests and team members who are not fully vaccinated and we’ll continue our increased safety and cleaning measures, including social distancing, throughout our stores.”