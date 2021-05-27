Cancel
Saint Cloud, MN

DNR: Bear Roaming In St. Cloud Put Down

By LEARFIELD
willmarradio.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article(St. Cloud, MN) -- A bear that's been roaming in St. Cloud has been put down. The DNR reports the yearling male was becoming "more aggressive and bold." The bear was donated to a family for consumption, according to the DNR.

www.willmarradio.com
