Massachusetts State

Emerson College Students Dodge on-Campus Housing With Domestic Partnerships – NBC Boston – Boston, Massachusetts

By boston
eminetra.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSome students report that cohabitation is used as a way to circumvent the requirement to live on campus for the first three years at Emerson College in Boston, Massachusetts. Berkeley BeaconThe Emerson Student Newspaper reported that students dodge nearly $ 20,000 a year in price tags to live on campus. This does not include tuition fees. Some of the exemptions for that housing requirement include a cohabitation relationship granted by Massachusetts.

eminetra.com
Education
